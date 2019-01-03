Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jack Morley died on Sunday 16 December

A 36-year-old man died on a main Oxford road after reported sightings of a hitch hiker, an inquest heard.

Aircraft engineer Jack Morley's body was discovered by police on the central reservation of the A34 near Botley at 02:15 GMT on 16 December.

At the time, police said Mr Morley, of Hungerford, died of head injuries.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said it was suspected Mr Morley had been hit by a car. The inquest was opened and adjourned until 25 June.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released under investigation.

In a tribute last month, Mr Morley's family said he was "free spirited but settled and very kind hearted".

"He was much loved by his family and many, many friends. He had the biggest smile to ever come into your life.

"He was the life and soul and the bridge between friends. You'll never find another Jack."