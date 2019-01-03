Image caption Patrick McDonald denied sexually assaulting a woman at the Randolph Hotel in Oxford last year

A former chef for the England rugby team has denied sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel.

Patrick McDonald, 56, was staying in the Randolph Hotel, Oxford, when he allegedly kissed and groped a woman.

The prosecution at the ongoing trial at Oxford Crown Court says the chef, who has worked in the industry for 40 years, forced "his tongue inside her mouth" and groped her in February 2018.

But Mr McDonald said the woman lunged forward and kissed him.

Speaking at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday during his defence, the chef said on the day of the alleged incident, the young woman had hugged him, winked and make a lewd gesture at him.

He said his alleged victim entered his room and then he turned and dropped his key card, which he picked up.

"I suffer from a bad back, so I knelt down, as I came to get up I rest my hands on either side of her to say 'time to go' and to steady myself getting up," he told the court.

He added: "I stood up, she lunges forward and full-on on the mouth, kissed me."

Under cross examination, prosecutor Edward Culver said: "You picked on someone who was young and vulnerable because of her size and age, you thought you could try it on and get away with it."

Mr McDonald said: "No that's not correct."

The trial continues.