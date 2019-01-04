Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed near a children's playground

Police are still hunting for the killers of a 16-year-old boy who was "brutally" stabbed to death one year on from the attack.

Harun Jama was found bleeding in Friars Wharf, Oxford, in January last year. He later died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said despite a number of arrests, no-one has been prosecuted for his murder.

Det Chf Insp Andy Howard said the force was "committed to bring to account the people responsible".

He said over the year-long investigation, police had taken 700 statements, seized 1,100 items, taken CCTV from 90 buses at the time of the stabbing and recovered large volumes of mobile data.

He added: "I remain convinced that there were people who witnessed the attack on Harun, or who hold significant information on what happened that night."

Det Chf Ins Howard implored anyone who had concerns about coming forward with information to speak to police.

'Bleeding to death'

Harun, from Birmingham, was stabbed between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT on 3 January 2018.

He was attacked in the towpath area of Friar's Wharf between Folly Bridge and the black and white old gasworks bridge.

Image caption Harun's body was found on the towpath area of Friar's Wharf

Det Chf Ins Howard said: "Harun's murder was brutal, it was shocking. It was committed in the open air, in a busy public thoroughfare."

Previously a 33-year-old man from Oxford was charged with the teenager's murder, but the case was discontinued at court.

In June, Harun's mother Hibo Fidow issued an appeal for anyone with information about the teenager's murder to come forward.

Image caption Harun's mother, Hibo Fidow, said: "He always made me happy. I miss my son so much."

She said: "I'm still in pain. I don't know who killed him, I don't have a name. It's very hard, I need help.

"I need someone who knows who killed my son to help and tell the police.

"I want to know who killed my son, and why they killed him."

At the time of his death, Harun's neighbour Jamal Madar said he was "loved by so many in the Birmingham community".

He added: ''He would always greet you with his big white smile and kind words."