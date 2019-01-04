Image copyright Highways England Image caption A diesel spillage after a two-lorry crash on the A34 has closed the dual carriageway

A two-lorry crash on the A34 in Oxford has closed the southbound carriageway, causing major delays.

The southbound stretch of the road between the Peartree interchange and Botley will be closed for several hours for resurfacing work to take place, Highways England said.

About 500 litres of diesel spilled onto a 100m stretch of the carriageway.

The crash happened at 06.45 GMT and caused hour-long delays. Police had to turn stranded vehicles around.

Thames Valley Police said no-one was injured in the crash.

Some drivers were stuck on the road for several hours before police were able to get traffic to turn around and use a diversion.

Highways England said the resurfacing work meant the road was "expected to remain into this afternoon".

The crash has affected several bus services to and from Oxford due to delays, including the Stagecoach S5 service.