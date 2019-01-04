Image caption Patrick McDonald was unanimously cleared by the jury

A former chef for the England rugby team has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman.

Patrick McDonald was accused of groping a woman while staying in Oxford's Randolph Hotel.

The 56-year-old, who has worked in catering for 40 years, denied the charge during a trial at Oxford Crown Court and said the woman had lunged forward and kissed him.

The jury unanimously found him not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

The chef said on the day of the incident, the young woman had hugged him, winked and make a lewd gesture at him.

He said she entered his room and then he turned and dropped his key card, which he picked up.

"I stood up, she lunges forward and full-on on the mouth, kissed me," he said.