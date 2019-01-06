Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Wood Lane in Sonning Common

A man been charged following a fatal crash in which a van crashed into parked vehicles and a wall.

The Ford Transit crashed in Wood Lane in Sonning Common, Oxfordshire at about 22:30 GMT on Thursday.

A passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and died on Saturday.

Alexander Clarke, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also charged with failing to provide a roadside breath test and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on 4 February.

Thames Valley Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues.