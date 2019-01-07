Image copyright Hunt Saboteurs Assocation Image caption The video appears to show a captive fox being released and chased by hounds

Police are investigating footage shared by an anti-hunting group that appears to show a trapped fox hunted by hounds.

The Hunt Saboteurs Association (HSA) alleges "undercover investigators" filmed Kimblewick Hunt releasing the fox near Thame, Oxfordshire, on New Year's Day.

A Countryside Alliance spokesperson said "all hunts should be operating within the law".

It is illegal to hunt and kill a wild mammal with dogs in England and Wales.

In the video, a man appears to pull a fox out of a trap in the ground by its hind legs as another man pushes a rod-like implement through the other end of the trap.

Hounds are also seen running past a camera hidden on the floor of a wooded area.

Fox hunting 'commonplace'

Lee Moon from the HSA said: "Incidents like this prove time and again that hunts throughout the UK are still totally focused on hunting and killing live animals.

"Unless [the Masters of Foxhounds Association (MFHA)] immediately suspend the Kimblewick, it's an admission that this kind of activity is still commonplace amongst their member hunts and considered totally acceptable in the hunting community."

The RSPCA said it is concerned about the footage and its "wildlife experts and special operations unit are ready to assist the police".

A MFHA spokesperson said it has "strict disciplinary procedures" and "will fully investigate any credible allegation".

"It cannot, however, investigate criminal allegations or take any action that would interfere with or impede a possible police investigation."

Thames Valley Police confirmed to the BBC it had received two separate reports of the incident at 13:26 GMT and 13:35 GMT on Monday.