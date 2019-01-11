Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Defeated MP given peerage and ministerial post

Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Nicola Blackwood lost her Oxfordshire seat in the 2017 general election

Defeated Tory MP Nicola Blackwood has been given a peerage and a ministerial role, Downing Street has confirmed.

Ms Blackwood became the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon in 2010, but lost her seat in the 2017 general election to the Liberal Democrats' Layla Moran.

She will rejoin the Department for Health and Social Care, where she was a minister before losing her seat.

But Labour shadow cabinet member Jon Trickett said Ms Blackwood had been "rejected by voters".

2. 'Blame culture' health services 'improving'

Image copyright PA Image caption Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs the John Radcliffe Hospital

Health and care organisations in Oxfordshire criticised for a "blame culture" have improved how they work together, a watchdog has found.

In February the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said relationships between hospitals, GPs and care services had been "difficult" for years.

It praised "dedicated" staff, but also highlighted recruitment problems.

Now improved relationships have resulted in better outcomes for patients over 65, the CQC said.

3. 'I went to Oxford with undiagnosed TB'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tilly Rose was struck down with a mystery illness at the age of 11

Tilly Rose was barely able to go to school after she was struck down with a mystery illness at the age of 11.

But she was determined to get an education and eventually earned the "absolute dream come true" of a place at Oxford University.

She later discovered she had been suffering from tuberculosis.

Those experiences inspired her to set up "That Oxford Girl", an online resource to help other prospective students tackle issues they face in getting a place at the prestigious university.

4. Darts player Deta Hedman on racist abuse

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deta Hedman was born in Jamaica, but has lived in Britain since she was 13

Former BDO World Championship runner-up Deta Hedman has said she refuses to be deterred after she was sent racist and offensive abuse in an email.

Hedman, 59, from Oxfordshire, was born in Jamaica, but has lived in Britain since she was 13.

The message, believed to be from Finland, arrived after she was beaten in this year's championship by Maria O'Brien last weekend.

"It doesn't put me off - it just makes me stronger," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

5. Man who hid drugs in court for murder gang jailed

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Four of Saffon Fakir's co-defendants were jailed for murder last October

A man who tried to deal cannabis in Oxford Crown Court while on trial over a murder has been jailed.

Saffon Fakir, 27, was one of eight men charged in connection with the murder of Christopher Lemonius, who was attacked with a machete in Oxford.

He was on trial for perverting the course of justice when he left a 10g package of drugs in a bin inside toilets behind the court's dock.

Fakir's barrister said he "succumbed to pressure" from his co-defendants.