Police are pursuing a renegade emu which is causing disruption on roads in south Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police were called at 11:47 GMT on Sunday to help hunt down the bird, which was seen running in the road at Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common.

The feathered truant was later seen in Shiplake Bottom and Hilcrest Lane, and is still at-large.

A single crew was called to the area to locate the bird, and the owner is also trying to locate it.

On Twitter a spokesperson said when officers approached the landed bird "he gave it the legs".

Police added the bird was last seen running across fields in the Sonning Common area.

TVP Road Policing likened it to a scene in British cop comedy Hot Fuzz, where Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's characters are tasked with recovering a swan that went on-the-run.

It is the second time an emu has caused disruption on Oxfordshire roads in four years.

In 2015 Edward the emu escaped his home in Wheatley and went on the run for six days.