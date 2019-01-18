Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Oliver Welsby said he was "angry at the world and wanted to hurt someone"

A teenager has been jailed for eight years for stabbing a woman in the stomach while she was out walking her dog.

Julie Faulkner, who is in her 50s, was attacked on the morning of 19 July in Boxhill Park in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Oliver Welsby, 18, of no fixed address, approached her from behind and, when she turned to face him, stabbed her in the stomach.

Appearing before Oxford Crown Court, he admitted wounding with intent.

Welsby told a probation officer at the time of the attack he was "angry at the world and wanted to hurt someone" and Mrs Falconer was the "first person" he saw.

Sentencing him Judge Lamb said Welsby was dangerous and would also spend five years on licence after he is released, adding that he presented "a significant risk of causing harm to the public."

Image caption Julie Faulkner was attacked in Boxhill Park in Abingdon

Mrs Faulkner said in a statement, that she suffered with "panic attacks and flashbacks that can happen at random" and that she was now "terrified" of people walking behind her.

"The person I was before has gone. This has been taken from me... while my injuries are healing, I'm not sure anything else ever will," she said.

Her husband Paul called it a "brutal and cowardly attack".

Det Con Jen Gibbons said: "The victim sustained serious injuries to her lower abdomen, but thankfully survived the attack.

"However, understandably the impact of this incident on her, and the wider community, has been huge."