Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. 'Sex fantasy note' in Oxford Bus Company lost property

Image copyright Oxford Bus Company Image caption The Oxford Bus Company said 2,800 items were left on its services over the year

A lightsaber, a fireman's hat, vampire teeth, a toupee and a letter detailing someone's sexual fantasies were among items left behind on Oxford buses in 2018.

The Oxford Bus Company said 2,800 items were left on its services over the year, 1,323 fewer than in 2017.

Among them was the saucy note, which detailed a list of "things the writer wished to do to its recipient".

2. 'Make-up lessons remind me I'm a person'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Make-up lessons remind me I'm a person'

Women with cancer are being taught how to apply make-up.

The sessions offer practical advice, as well as giving people a chance to share their experiences.

3. Man held over £8.7m cryptocurrency theft

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The theft involved the lesser-known IOTA cryptocurrency

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, theft and money laundering after £8.7m in cryptocurrency was stolen from 85 people.

The Europe-wide investigation involved state police from Hesse in Germany, Europol and the National Crime Agency.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Oxford on Wednesday and seized computers, drugs and cash.

4. Bagpiper raises £100,000 for charity in 10 years

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Bisset is fundraising for armed forces charities.

Bagpiper Mark Bisset jokes that he's collected as many donations from people paying him to stop playing as he has from those he delighted.

Mark has recently reached his goal of £100,000 for armed forces charities and he's still got plenty of air in his lungs!

5. 'My vaginal mesh has made me suicidal'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowdfunding to have 'crippling' vaginal mesh removed

Victoria Adams says she has been left in constant pain and feeling suicidal as a result of a vaginal mesh operation.

The NHS has curbed the procedure over safety concerns after it was found some women were left in agony.

Ms Adams, from Standlake in Oxfordshire, is now crowdfunding to have it removed, after the NHS refused to do it.