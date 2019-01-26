Man and woman killed in Thame car crash

Image caption Two other people were also seriously hurt in the crash on the B4445 Chinnor Road in Thame

Two people have been killed in a crash in Thame in Oxfordshire.

A black Mini and a white Volkswagen Golf collided shortly before 09:20 GMT on the B4445 Chinnor Road.

The Mini driver, a man in his 20s from Thame, and a passenger in the Golf, a woman in her 50s from Malvern, Worcestershire, both died at the scene.

A woman and man, who were also in the Golf along with a young boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash-cam footage or may have seen either of the vehicles beforehand have been urged to contact police.

Insp Simon Hills said: "This was a collision that has sadly resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this very difficult time. Our officers continue to support them."