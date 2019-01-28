Boy suffers serious head injury in crash near Abingdon
- 28 January 2019
A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a car near Abingdon.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital after the crash on the B4017 Wootton Road at 08:20 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot car struck the boy, who was walking on the road between Sunningwell Road and Long Tow.
Investigating officer PC Matthew Booker appealed for witnesses to come forward, and the road remains closed.
⚠️ ROAD CLOSURE ⚠️— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) January 28, 2019
Thames Valley Police is currently on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the B4017 Wootton Road in Abingdon.
The road is closed to traffic on the Sunningwell side of the Wootton Road for collision investigation work. pic.twitter.com/TM5v7HzsPo
