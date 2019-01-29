A man died in a crash with a petrol tanker in Oxfordshire, police have confirmed.

The crash between the petrol tanker and a blue Ford Mondeo happened on 22 January on the A417 near Faringdon.

The car's driver, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 41-year-old man who was driving the petrol tanker was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries, but has since been discharged.

PC Sandra Terry said: "We are hoping to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle before the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident."