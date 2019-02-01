Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Snow Picture

  • 1 February 2019

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Snow in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Becca Collacott captured the snowfall on Thursday evening in Abingdon
Snow clearance at the JR Image copyright OUH
Image caption Oxford University Hospitals said services would run as usual
Wallingford in the snow Image copyright Paul Middleton
Image caption Paul Middleton snapped this wintry scene in Wallingford at Howbery Business Park
Red panda in the snow Image copyright Cotswold Wildlife Park
Image caption A red panda at Cotswold Wildlife Park revelled in the snow
Snowman in the snow Image copyright Alt Dad
Image caption This family 'breakfasted, [did] maths, spellings, [had a] snowball fight and built a snowman - and all before 9am!'
Sledging at South Parks Image copyright Paul Hayday
Image caption The view at South Parks in Oxford as the first sledges arrived
Headinton School in snow Image copyright Headington School
Image caption Headington School remained open as usual despite the snowfalll
Chaffinch in snow Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Anthony Morris took a picture of this chaffinch from his kitchen window

