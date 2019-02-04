Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mercury Prize-winners Wolf Alice feature on some of the spuds

A music festival has used potatoes with band names written on them to announce its line-up.

Oxfordshire's Truck Festival sent the spuds to supporters revealing Foals, Slaves and Mercury Prize award-winners Wolf Alice will play this year.

The event has been running for 22 years and will take place at Hill Farm, near Steventon, from 26 to 28 July.

A festival spokesman said the announcement idea had been devised "after a few down the pub".

Image caption A potato with Foals written on it was posted to the BBC Oxford office

This full line-up is due to be announced later at 18:00 GMT.

The potatoes have been delivered in the post over the last week to people who have bought early bird tickets.

Other acts appearing on potatoes in pictures posted on Twitter include You Me at Six and Nothing but Thieves.

Festival marketing executive Conor Burns said: "We wanted to have some fun with the reveal rather than sticking up a poster on Facebook - which is fine obviously, but why not play around a bit.

"All will be revealed at 18:00 today but we thought we'd give fans that have already bought early bird tickets a little preview on the form of a potato.

"In hindsight perhaps we should have used a leek."