Oxfordshire's leading health authority is considering discontinuing NHS vasectomies entirely to save money.

The county's clinical commissioning group (CCG) is considering stopping the surgery, or introducing criteria to limit the number of men who can have the operation.

Referrals to the service were suspended in August 2018 as there was a backlog of more than 450 operations.

Oxfordshire CCG said it was under "considerable financial challenges".

The county has been without an NHS vasectomy service for new referrals since August, when the CCG said it was "overspent and under capacity, so the waiting list is becoming unmanageable".

'Limited resources'

The NHS contractor, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, had its contract extended until the end of March to get through the backlog of patients.

Oxfordshire CCG has previously advised men considering a vasectomy to seek private operations or use alternative forms of contraception.

Complex vasectomies, which require general anaesthetic, are still available from Oxford University Hospitals Trust after a referral from a GP.

The CCG, which commissions NHS services across the county, is holding a consultation to seek patients' opinions.

In its consultation, the CCG said: "In line with the national picture, the NHS locally is facing considerable financial challenges with increasing demand for services with less money to pay for them.

"It's our responsibility to ensure limited resources are allocated to where they are most needed in the NHS, which might mean some services are delayed or discontinued."

The consultation will end on 8 March.