Image caption A cordon remains in place around the grounds of St Frideswide Church in Botley Road, Oxford

A man in his 60s has been found dead in a churchyard.

Officers found his remains when they were called to St Frideswide Church, Oxford, at 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A police tent has been set up in the grounds of the church, on Botley Road, and forensic experts remain at the scene to gather evidence.

Thames Valley Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained", and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

His next of kin have been informed, the force added.