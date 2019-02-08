Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Darren Weston Image caption We've continued to receive fantastic images taken after last week's snowfall - in this one a deer poses for a perfect postcard picture outside Eynsham Hall

Image copyright Justin Hoffmann Image caption This hare was captured scampering in the snow in Witney

Image copyright Sarah Moss Image caption Sarah Moss took a picture while walking her dog, Cooper, in Enstone

Image copyright Caroline Allington Image caption Here we see the beginnings of an impressive snowman in Shillingford

Image copyright James Window Image caption This panorama of Sunningwell village was taken from the air

Image copyright Renata Reveco Image caption These ducks were pottering on the ice in Cutteslowe

Image copyright Jay Masters-Read Image caption Mountain biker Jay Masters-Read took this picture on the Ridgeway above Wantage

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption After the snow melted we continued to get stunning pictures - Marcham Church is pictured from up high here

Image copyright Gill Stansfield Image caption Gill Stansfield took a picture of the snowdrops at Swyncombe Church, near Nettlebed, 'in all their glory on a wild, windy and gloomy day'

Image copyright Richard Bowers Image caption Richard Bowers took a photo in Kingston Bagpuize at sunset, which also captured the low-lying fog

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Anthony Morris says this 'beautiful' Barn Owl in Farmoor 'was out hunting in the day, probably due to confinement during the bad snow weather'

How to submit a picture

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright);

Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs;

The location, date and time that the pictures were taken;

Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions;

Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know.

Please note that whilst we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions and the BBC's privacy policy.

In contributing to Oxfordshire's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to Oxfordshire's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.