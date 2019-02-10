Image copyright Google Image caption PC Alan Russell was based at Abingdon Police Station when the allegations are said to have taken place

A police officer accused of having sex with a suspect is due to face bosses at a misconduct hearing.

PC Alan Russell, of Thames Valley Police, is also accused of having sex with another officer while on duty.

He was the lead officer in the female suspect's case when he "initiated contact" with her last February, it is claimed.

A two-day hearing, due to start on Wednesday, will decide if he is guilty of gross misconduct.

It is not yet known whether woman was still a suspect when the pair allegedly had sex in May 2018.

He is accused of having sex with the fellow officer in August 2017.

PC Russell, who was based at Abingdon Police Station, has resigned from the force, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The policeman, whose resignation will be effective from Tuesday, is also accused of missing a meeting last August with a superintendent and a misconduct interview "despite being issued with lawful orders to do so".