A woman has been sexually assaulted by an intruder at a house in Oxford.

The victim, in her 20s, did not know the man who attacked her at the property on Divinity Road at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Police described him as Asian, in his 20s or 30s, short, of slim build with very short dark hair.

He gained access to the home through an unsecured window. Thames Valley Police is warning nearby residents to be "vigilant" and secure their homes.

The force described the assault as "very distressing" and said patrols in the area would be increased during its investigation.

It has appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Rectory Road, Cowley Road and Divinity Road area, between 00:30 and 04:30 on Saturday, to come forward.