A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman was attacked in a park.

The 21-year-old victim was approached by a "young male" in a park off Benmead Road, Kidlington, between about 20:30 and 21:35 GMT on Friday.

Thames Valley Police said he had tried to rape her but the woman escaped.

She left the park via an alleyway on Lime Avenue, crossed the road, and went towards another alleyway leading to some garages and a car park.

Det Sgt Mark Personius appealed for anyone who saw the woman or her attacker to come forward in connection with the "concerning incident".

The 16-year-old, from Kidlington, was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and was bailed to appear at Abingdon police station on 15 March.