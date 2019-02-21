Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said the man pictured could have "vital information" to help with the case

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after an intruder broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked by the unknown man at the home in Divinity Road, Oxford, at about 04:00 GMT on 9 February.

He got into the house, near the Oxford Brookes University Headington Hill campus, through an insecure window.

He was described as Asian, in his 20s or 30s, short and of slim build.

He was also said to have very short dark hair.

Det Ch Insp Bruce Riddell asked people to come forward if they saw anything suspicious between 12:30 and 04:30 in Cowley Road, Rectory Road or Divinity Road.

He said: "It is also important that we speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he could have vital information to help with this case."

There continues to be an increased police presence in the area to help with inquiries and reassure local people, he added.