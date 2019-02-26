Image copyright Google Image caption Fire crews were called to a two-storey property in Littleworth

A woman has died in a house fire in an Oxfordshire village.

Fire crews and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to a two-storey property in Littleworth, Faringdon, at 17:55 GMT on Monday.

Thames Valley Police also attended the scene and said a woman in her 80s was found dead inside the house.

An investigation will now try to discover the cause of the fire, an Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.