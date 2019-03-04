Oxford

Man jailed for biting off victim's cheek in Oxford

  • 4 March 2019
Keenan Samuelson Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption A jury found Samuelson guilty following a two-day trial at Oxford Crown Court

A man has been jailed for nine years for biting off a man's cheek in an Oxford nightclub.

CCTV images released by police showed Keenan Samuelson, 27, of Tyne Road, Abingdon, apparently grabbing the 38-year-old victim by the throat and repeatedly biting him.

The attack occurred at The Bridge club on Hythe Bridge Street in the early hours of Saturday 8 April, 2017.

Samuelson was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.

A jury found him guilty of one count of wounding, following a two-day trial.

Dancefloor fracas

The victim was left with "the worst injury I have ever seen in my career," Det Con James Macaro said.

Samuelson attacked the victim after two men accidentally knocked into each other on the dancefloor.

He then poured a drink over the victim before tearing off "a large portion of the victim's cheek," police said.

The victim required surgery after the attack and "will be scarred for life".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption The injury was severe and resulted in a large portion of the victim’s cheek being torn off

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites