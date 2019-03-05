Image copyright JusticeforLB Image caption Connor Sparrowhawk died at a Southern Health facility

Eddie Stobart has rejected calls to name one of its trucks after a teenage boy who died at a NHS care unit and was a "huge" fan of the firm.

Connor Sparrowhawk had epilepsy and drowned in a bath after suffering a seizure in Oxford in 2013.

Campaigners appealed to Eddie Stobart to name a truck after him as the 18-year-old was a fan and collected memorabilia.

But the company said it only gave its trucks female names.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety laws over Connor's death.

In March last year, it was fined £2m after it admitted failing Connor and Teresa Colvin, 45, who died in Hampshire in 2012.

The cases led to the discovery the trust only properly investigated 272 unexplained deaths of 722 in its care.

The campaign to name a truck after Connor was inspired by a tweet by the transport company, which asked people who they would pick for a new name.

Skip Twitter post by @EddieStobartCom Did you know that the first four Eddie Stobart trucks were named after famous women - Tammy, Dolly, Twiggy and Cilla. Who would you name a truck after? pic.twitter.com/DJJKf7UFxy — Eddie Stobart Official (@EddieStobartCom) February 28, 2019 Report

Hundreds of replies suggested Connor was the most worthy candidate.

In her blog, Connor's mother Dr Sara Ryan called the response by campaigners "truly extraordinary".

She wrote: "It's within the gift of the Eddie Stobart company to balance the justice scales a little bit and generate warmth, delight and priceless joy to have a 'Connor Sparrowhawk' cab beetling around the motorways of the UK and abroad.

"I can't even begin to imagine making sense of what this would mean for us amidst the horror of the last six years."

A Eddie Stobart spokesman said: "It has been great to see and hear all the love and support shown to Connor.

"We know that he was a huge fan of Eddie Stobart, and while it's not our policy to name the trucks after males, we would like to pay tribute to him in the next issue of our official Stobart members magazine, Spot On.

"We hope this will help to raise awareness about this important matter."

Image copyright Eddie Stobart Image caption Eddie Stobart trucks are traditionally given female names

When Southern Health was sentenced, the judge said Dr Ryan had to endure "entirely unjustified criticism" during her JusticeforLB campaign - named after her son's nickname Laughing Boy.

In February last year, a doctor responsible for failings before Connor's death was suspended for a year.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service decided heard the teenager had two suspected epileptic seizures at the unit, including an earlier episode in the bath, in the weeks before his death.

Despite this, it was found Dr Valerie Murphy failed to consider the implications of allowing him to have a bath on his own with staff checking every 15 minutes.