Image caption The attack in Southfield Road could have involved up to 10 people, police said

A murder investigation has been launched after the victim of a stabbing in Oxford died.

A 22-year-old man from Southampton was hit by a vehicle in Southfield Road on 27 February at 23:20 GMT and stabbed several times.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital but died on Wednesday evening.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder but Thames Valley Police confirmed it was now a murder investigation.

A second victim, also in his 20s, was stabbed but was described as being in a stable condition.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old man from Oxford and another man, 19, of no fixed abode, were being held in custody.

Police previously said up to 10 people could have been involved in the attack and officers recovered a car connected to the inquiry on Friday.

A 21-year-old man from London, who was detained on Sunday, has been released without charge.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed abode, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent has been released on bail until 27 March.