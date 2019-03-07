Image copyright OxfordCityCouncil Image caption Sajjad Malik is the deputy lord mayor of Oxford

A councillor has been suspended by the Labour Party after he was given a domestic violence court order.

Sajjad Malik, the deputy lord mayor of Oxford, was given a 28-day domestic violence protection order at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Susan Brown, the leader of Oxford City Council, said she was "shocked and disappointed".

Mr Malik, who has been a councillor since 2004, told the BBC: "No, I won't [talk about it] sorry."

The 50-year-old has been suspended by the Labour Party following a request by Ms Brown.

The taxi driver, who represents the Cowley Marsh ward, will sit as an independent councillor until further notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Domestic violence protection orders are used to act "instantly to safeguard families they consider to be under threat from perpetrators of domestic abuse", according to police.

'Moved quickly'

Mr Malik's order prohibits him from coming "within 50 metres" of an address in Oxford.

Ms Brown said: "Any allegation of domestic abuse must be taken seriously. The Labour Party has a proud history of standing up for victims of domestic abuse.

"As soon as I and senior colleagues became aware of the court hearing, we informed the Labour Party, who moved quickly to suspend him."

A city council spokesman said it was "a matter for the council to decide" whether Mr Malik will be stripped of his honorary role at the next full council meeting on 29 April.

It is believed Oxford's lord mayor, Colin Cook, will take over all of Mr Malik's duties for the time being.