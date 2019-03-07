Image caption The attack in Southfield Road could have involved up to 10 people, police said

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.

A 22-year-old man from Southampton was hit by a vehicle in Southfield Road on 27 February at 23:20 GMT and stabbed several times.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital but died on Wednesday evening.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, both from Oxford, were arrested on Wednesday evening and remain in police custody.

A second victim, also in his 20s, was stabbed. He has since been discharged from hospital.

'Proved fatal'

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit, said: "Tragically, the injuries sustained by one of the victims in this incident have proved fatal and we have launched a murder investigation.

"The victim's family and the other victim are being supported by specially trained officers."

The local police commander for Oxford City, Supt Joe Kidman, said: "Understandably, this incident has had an impact on the local community, however there is no suggestion of a threat to the wider local community.

"We have been in close contact with local councillors and resident groups and will provide further information as soon as we can."

Police custody

On Tuesday, two other men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 20-year-old man from Oxford was later released on police bail until 1 April while another man, 19, of no fixed abode, remains in police custody.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed abode, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released on bail until 27 March.

Police previously said up to 10 people could have been involved in the attack.

Officers recovered a car connected to the inquiry on Friday.