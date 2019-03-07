Oxford

Body discovered in burnt-out car in Wantage

  • 7 March 2019
Police at scene of Ardington Wick car fire
Image caption Police received reports of a vehicle on fire at Ardington Wick, Wantage

A police investigation is under way after a body was found inside a burnt-out car.

Thames Valley Police received reports of a vehicle on fire at Ardington Wick, Wantage, in Oxfordshire, at about 01:10 GMT.

Police are treating the death as unexplained. Forensic teams remain at the scene.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

