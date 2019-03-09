Oxford stabbing: Four men charged with murder
- 9 March 2019
Four men have been charged with murder after a man who was hit by a car and then stabbed died.
Luciano Dos Santos, 22, from Southampton, died in hospital after being knocked down and attacked in Southfield Road, Oxford, on Wednesday.
Michael Yemane, 20, and Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford, Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and Safeen Karimi, from Thame, have been charged.
Police said they were due to appear before magistrates in Oxford later.