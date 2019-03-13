Oxford

Oxford Co-op stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

  • 13 March 2019
The co-op
Image caption The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road, Thames Valley Police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed outside an Oxford supermarket.

The victim, who is in her 20s, is believed to have been with a child when she was attacked at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday.

After the attack outside the Co-op store in London Road she was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.

A 30-year-old man from Oxford was arrested earlier and is in custody.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and it is thought she was known to the offender.

