E-fit image released after Oxford intruder sex attack
An e-fit image of a man police want to speak to after an intruder broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman has been released.
The victim, in her 20s, was attacked by a man at a property in Divinity Road, Oxford, at about 04:00 GMT on 9 February.
He got into the house, near the Oxford Brookes University Headington Hill campus, through an insecure window.
He was described as south-east Asian, in his 30s, short and of small build.
Thames Valley Police also said the man had been riding a mountain bike.
Det Ch Insp Bruce Riddell said: "We are releasing this e-fit image in the hope that someone may be able to identify this man.
"I would urge anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area around the time of the offence to please get in touch."