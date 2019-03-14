Image caption The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a knife attack at an Oxford supermarket.

The victim, in her 20s, is believed to have been with a child when she was stabbed on Tuesday.

Jordan Anderson, 30, of no fixed abode, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and stalking involving fear of violence.

He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

The attack happened outside the Co-op store in London Road, Headington, at at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where she remains.