Oxford Co-op stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a knife attack at an Oxford supermarket.
The victim, in her 20s, is believed to have been with a child when she was stabbed on Tuesday.
Jordan Anderson, 30, of no fixed abode, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and stalking involving fear of violence.
He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
The attack happened outside the Co-op store in London Road, Headington, at at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where she remains.