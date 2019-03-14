Image copyright Google Image caption Tony Alderman will appear at a misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police's headquarters

A former police officer has been accused of doing karate while on reduced hours at work with a back injury.

Tony Alderman will appear at a misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police's headquarters in Kidlington accused of gross misconduct.

It is claimed he was seen doing karate while he was on restricted duties.

He had told the force he would be unable to fight or restrain anyone during this period, it is alleged.

Mr Alderman was based at Banbury police station and retired from the force in November.

The hearing will look into whether he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities while a police constable last year.

According to the details given by Thames Valley Police about the upcoming hearing, in May he reported he was sick due to a back injury.

He returned to work in July but said "he could not fight or restrain, only do very light lifting, would be unable to do resuscitation if required and that he was not attending the gym".

But he was allegedly seen taking part in karate sessions on two occasions that same month, and during a subsequent investigation was seen lifting heavy items of furniture.

The hearing will take place on 21 and 22 March.