Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. 'Sad day' as city rock music venue shuts

Image caption The Cellar has been run by the Hopkins family since the 1980s

An Oxford music venue that played host to bands such as Supergrass and Foals has "closed its doors for the last time", according to its owners.

Owners of The Cellar in Frewin Court raised £92,000 in a crowdfunding campaign backed by Oxford bands including Radiohead and Ride.

Ex-Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq also tried to save it.

2. Missing Catherine Shaw: Guatemala death 'a tragic accident'

Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Catherine Shaw left her accommodation in Guatemala in the early hours of 5 March

A British woman who went missing in Guatemala probably died in "a tragic accident", a charity has said.

Catherine Shaw, 23, from Witney, Oxfordshire, was reported missing after she left Hotel Mayachik near Lake Atitlan on 5 March.

Her body was found by a search team about 60ft (18m) from the top of the Indian Nose hiking trail on Monday.

3. The school pupil with four paws

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The school pupil with four paws

Cessy is the latest pupil at an Oxfordshire primary school.

The cockerpoo has joined classes at Sutton Courtenay school.

Teachers say she helps with pupils' wellbeing and their self-esteem.

4. Sick leave Thames Valley Police officer 'spotted doing karate'

Image copyright Google Image caption Tony Alderman will appear at a misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police's headquarters

A former police officer has been accused of doing karate while on reduced hours at work with a back injury.

Tony Alderman will appear at a misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police's headquarters in Kidlington accused of gross misconduct.

It is claimed he was seen doing karate while he was on restricted duties.

5. Oxford Co-op stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road, Thames Valley Police said

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a knife attack at an Oxford supermarket.

The victim, in her 20s, is believed to have been with a child when she was stabbed on Tuesday.

Jordan Anderson, 30, of no fixed abode, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and stalking involving fear of violence.