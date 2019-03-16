Image caption Liberty Baker, 14, attended Henry Box School in Witney

A road in Oxfordshire has been named after a girl who was hit by a car and killed as she walked to school.

Liberty Baker, 14, died in June 2014 in Curbridge Road, Witney, when a car mounted the pavement - two friends and a man were also hit.

Her parents and friends attended the unveiling ceremony at Liberty Close, off Curbridge Road.

Robert Blackwell admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to four years in prison in April 2015.

Paul Baker, Liberty's father, said: "We're very proud to have her name displayed on the close - it keeps Liberty's name in the minds of local people."

Safety measures were introduced on the road following Liberty's death.

The speed limit was reduced to 20mph, school warning lights were upgraded and parking layouts changed.