A man and woman have been charged with murder five years after a man died from pneumonia caused by malnourishment.

James Sootheran, who was known by his middle name Anthony, was found dead at his home in South Newington, Oxfordshire, in March 2014.

Police said Lynda and Wayne Rickard, both of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, had been charged following an extensive investigation.

They are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

Ms Rickard, 60, is charged with murder, manslaughter, six counts of fraud, two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, and two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Rickard, 64, is charged with murder, one count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.