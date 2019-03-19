Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption An inquest into the death of Luciano Dos Santos was opened at Oxfordshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday

A 22-year-old man died of multiple stab wounds after being attacked in Oxford last month, a coroner's court has said.

Luciano Dos Santos, from Southampton, was hit by a car and stabbed in Southfield Road on 27 February and died at John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

Four men have been charged with murdering Mr Dos Santos.

Coroner Darren Salter said the criminal investigation might lead to the inquest being discontinued.

Michael Yemane, 20, and Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford; Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and Safeen Karimi, 27, from Thame, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 11 March.

No bail applications were made and all the men were remanded in custody until their plea hearing on 5 April.

Oxfordshire coroner Mr Salter read an initial report, which said Portuguese-born Mr Dos Santos had exploratory surgery to close up the stab wounds.

But his condition continued to deteriorate in hospital, where he later died.

Last week the victim's mother Carla said: "He loved spending time with his brother and sister and most of all his precious daughter who he loved with all his heart.

"Luciano was adored by many. Those who know him know how kind-hearted he was.

"He was cheeky, loved helping others and always had a smile on his face."

Mr Salter opened and adjourned the inquest.