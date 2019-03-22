Image copyright TVP Image caption Tony Alderman's misconduct hearing took place at police headquarters in Kidlington

A former police officer accused of doing karate while on reduced hours at work with a back injury has been found guilty of gross misconduct by a panel.

Tony Alderman was spotted doing karate and lifting heavy furniture while on restricted duties, the panel heard.

He denied the claims and told Thames Valley Police he was unable to fight or restrain anyone during this period.

He retired in November and the hearing took place in his absence at the force headquarters in Kidlington on Thursday.

Mr Alderman had been based at Banbury Police Station.

'Spotted gardening'

The panel concluded he had failed to be open and honest in regards to reporting sick for work between May and August 2018.

According to the details provided by Thames Valley Police, in May he reported he was sick as a result of a back injury.

He returned to work in July but told the force, "he could not fight or restrain, only do very light lifting, would be unable to do resuscitation if required and that he was not attending the gym".

He was allegedly seen taking part in karate sessions on two occasions that month, and during a subsequent investigation was seen lifting heavy items of furniture, the panel heard.

He was also spotted gardening, lifting recycling bags, and throwing items from the boot of his car into a skip, the panel was told.

Dep Ch Con John Campbell said: "This hearing has concluded that former PC Alderman's actions were dishonest and had he not already retired, former PC Alderman would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect."

Mr Alderman's details will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list.

BBC News has been unable to reach him for comment.