Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is being held at Oxford Coroner's Court

A mother stabbed to death by her daughter, previously tried to kill both of her children, an inquest has heard.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, killed her mother Vittoria Baker at Mrs Baker's flat in Oxford in 2012 and remained with the body for three days.

Silvera had paranoid schizophrenia and claimed the killing was in self defence, the coroner was told.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sectioned but died from a blood clot in 2014.

Son's 'life threatened'

Silvera was released from Littlemore Mental Health Centre two days before she killed her mother in the flat in Friars Wharf on 12 August 2012.

In 2018 her brother Muhammad Silvera won a High Court challenge against Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter, who unlawfully declined to hold a full inquest into their mother's death.

Mr Silvera told Oxford Coroner's Court earlier that he had experienced difficulties with his mother from an early age, and on one occasion she had even attempted to kill him with a knife.

Mrs Baker was sectioned a number of times at Warneford Hospital because of her alcohol abuse and paranoid schizophrenia, he added.

Suffocation threat

A statement Kauthar Silvera made in 2013 was read to the court, in which she claimed her mother had tried to suffocate her on the day Silvera killed her.

Silvera said she "knew she was going to die if she did not stab her [Mrs Baker]".

Silvera said both she and her mother had serious mental illnesses and acknowledged they had a fragile and difficult relationship as a result.

She stayed with her mother's body for three days before Silvera's grandmother reported concerns about her daughter's welfare to the police, the court heard.

Mrs Baker's inquest is expected to last two weeks.