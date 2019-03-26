Four people have been charged with fraud over an investigation into the death of a man from pneumonia caused by malnourishment.

James Sootheran, 59, who was known by his middle name Anthony, was found dead at his home in South Newington, Oxfordshire, in March 2014.

Three women and a man have been charged with fraud.

Lynda and Wayne Rickard, both of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, have previously been charged with murder.

Police said they had been charged following an extensive investigation.

All those charged are:

Ms Rickard, 60, is charged with murder, manslaughter, six counts of fraud, two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, and two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice

Mr Rickard, 64, is charged with murder, one count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice

June Alsford, 76, of Little Lane in Aynho, is charged with one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice

Shanda Robinson, 49, of Sage Road, Banbury, is charged with one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice

Michael Dunkley, 47, of Brickle Lane, Bloxham, is charged with one count of fraud by false representation

Denise Neal, aged 39, of Radway Road, Lower Tysoe, Warwickshire, is charged with one count of fraud by false representation

Ms Alsford, Ms Robinson, Mr Dunkley and Ms Neal are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 23 April.

Mr and Ms Rickard are due to appear at the same court on 28 June.