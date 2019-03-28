Oxford

Wantage burnt-out car body was a woman

  • 28 March 2019
Police at scene of Ardington Wick car fire
Image caption Police received reports of a vehicle on fire at Ardington Wick, Wantage on 7 March

The body of a woman found in a burnt-out car near Wantage has been identified, an inquest has heard.

On 7 March police were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Ardington Wick, Wantage, in Oxfordshire, at about 01:10 GMT.

Oxfordshire Coroner's Court have formally identified the body as that of the owner of the car, 59-year-old Deborah Uzoziri.

The Abingdon woman's body was identified through DNA testing.

Oxfordshire assistant coroner Sonia Hayes said her death was currently unexplained, and adjourned the inquest until 29 July.

