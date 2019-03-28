Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lorraine Easom was last seen in Summertown on 8 March

The body of a woman missing for almost three weeks has been discovered in a river, police have said.

Lorraine Easom, also known as Claudia, was last seen on 8 March in Harpes Road, Summertown, Oxford.

The 55-year-old's disappearance led to a search in and around the River Cherwell by Thames Valley Police officers.

The body of a woman was found and recovered from the river off Water Eaton Road at about 08:00 GMT.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but police believe the body to be Ms Easom.

Det Insp James Senior, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them."

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.