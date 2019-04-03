Image caption Bill Heine moved to the UK from the US in the 1960s to study at Oxford University

Former BBC Radio Oxford presenter and renowned local figure Bill Heine has died of cancer aged 74.

The broadcaster also ran two independent cinemas, including the Penultimate Picture Palace, and installed the city's iconic fibreglass artwork, the Headington Shark.

He was diagnosed with a terminal form of leukaemia in July 2017.

Heine worked for the BBC as a presenter for more than 30 years until leaving in 2016.

He also wrote a regular column for the Oxford Mail, and former editor Simon O'Neill said he was "Oxford's marvellous American friend".

Skip Twitter post by @SimonO19 So sad to hear Bill Heine has died. Oxford’s marvellous American friend and mine too. He deserves to be remembered for so much more than the shark house. God bless Bill. https://t.co/yW00ElaTg8 — Simon O'Neill (@SimonO19) April 3, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @JasonHorton_uk Bill Heine was a unique broadcaster who knew his home city inside out and held politicians to account for decades. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/ASSjA14B83 — Jason Horton (@JasonHorton_uk) April 3, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @maryoxford Such sad news. Bill you’ve added so much to Oxford life: colour, controversy & fun. You’ve put us councillors on the spot but you’ve been great company. Thanks for everything. Will miss you so much. BILL HEINE - 'I'm ready to die in my own bed' https://t.co/MzjXXbnHYY — Mary Clarkson (@maryoxford) March 29, 2019 Report

Heine originally moved to the UK from the US in the 1960s to study at Oxford University.

While working at BBC Oxford he interviewed hundreds of famous people, including David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Nick Clegg.

Jason Horton, head of the BBC's South region, said the presenter was "a unique broadcaster who knew his city inside out".

Image caption While at BBC Oxford Bill Heine interviewed hundreds of notable people, including Gordon Brown

The 25ft shark sculpture was installed in the roof of Heine's then-house in 1986 without planning permission, prompting a six-year legal battle with the city council.

He successfully fought to keep the shark after Oxford City Council tried to remove it during the late-1980s.