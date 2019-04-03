Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest was held at Oxford Coroner's Court

There was a "significant missed opportunity" in the care of a mental health patient who went on to kill her mother, a coroner has said.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, killed Vittoria Baker on 12 August 2012 in Oxford two days after being discharged from a secure mental health unit.

Silvera stayed with the body at her mother's flat for three days before it was discovered by police.

She later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sectioned.

Silvera died from a blood clot in 2014.

At an inquest into Mrs Baker's death, assistant coroner Sonia Hayes said Silvera had not "been read her rights" after she was restrained when detained at a mental health unit in Oxford on 29 July 2012.

Representatives of Mrs Baker and Silvera's family called it "frightening and horrendous".

'Allegations of abuse'

Silvera was previously sectioned on 17 July following a domestic incident involving her mother.

She was held by police under the Mental Health Act but escaped detention at the Littlemore Mental Health Centre by climbing over a fence the next day.

Police went to her mother's house to return Silvera the day after she had "gone awol", but Sgt Paul Roberts did not know whether they had the power to force her to return to the centre, the inquest heard.

Ms Hayes said police were also told "there was no bed" for Silvera.

She was eventually brought back on 29 July after being handcuffed and restrained first by police.

Describing Silvera as "educated" as she studied psychology at university, Ms Hayes said the 30-year-old "made allegations of abuse from her mother" that were not reported to police.

Ms Hayes added Mrs Baker "appeared to be an alcoholic who appeared to have severe alcohol problems", and had also been a mental health inpatient in Oxford.

Earlier the inquest heard Silvera claimed she killed her mother in self-defence.