Image caption Billy Seymour was a passenger in a van which crashed into parked cars and a wall

A drunk driver who killed a former footballer and anti-child abuse campaigner when he crashed a van has been jailed for seven and a half years.

The Ford Transit crashed in Wood Lane in Sonning Common, Oxfordshire, at about 22:30 GMT on 3 January.

Billy Seymour, 47, was a passenger in the van and died of his injuries.

Alexander Clarke, 38, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He had drunk about ten pints of cider, the court heard.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Witnesses said Clarke had to be stopped from staggering away from the scene

Mr Seymour suffered fatal head injuries in the crash and died in hospital in Oxford.

A former Southampton youth player, Mr Seymour had played for Coventry and Millwall during his career and was an ambassador for the Offside Trust which campaigns to stop child abuse in sport.

He had been due to give evidence in the retrial of former Southampton youth coach Bob Higgins, who he alleged abused him.

Mr Higgins has denied 51 charges of indecent assault and his trial is continuing.

Image caption A witness said he had to hold on to Clarke to stop him from trying to stagger away

In extracts from victim statements by Mr Seymour's family read out in court, he was described as a "much-loved father, son, brother and uncle".

They said as a family they had been left with "a massive void" that "hurts hideously".

The court heard Clarke was an alcoholic and had a string of convictions including another drink-driving offence.

A witness to the crash said they had to hold on to Clarke to stop him from trying to stagger away before the police arrived.

The court also heard a witness say it looked as if Clarke was trying to pull Mr Seymour, who was badly injured, across into the driver's seat.

Sentencing Clarke, Judge Andrew Nicol said Mr Seymour's family had been "deeply affected" by his death.

He added: "Their tragedy is your responsibility which you will always carry with you."