Image copyright Google Image caption Professor David Robertson was a fellow at St Hugh's College in Oxford

An independent inquiry has found an Oxford University college failed to take appropriate action over the conduct of a now-deceased fellow.

St Hugh's College commissioned the investigation after two former students accused their tutor Prof David Robertson of sexual harassment.

Members of the college's governing body said it wished to express "profound sorrow" over the former fellow's misconduct between 1982 and 1991.

Prof Robertson died in August 2017.

The college praised the former student who made the disclosure for "the courage she has shown" and regrets "such conduct ever occurred".

"We have assured her that the college believes her and accepts her account."

'Doing a Weinstein'

In an article on the website The Pool, author Mel McGrath accused Prof Robertson of "doing a Weinstein on me," in reference to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She said Prof Robertson "held tutorials in his flat on college grounds and had an uncanny knack for scheduling a shower, at whatever time of day, just before I arrived".

"He'd open the door - as if innocently - dressed in his bathrobe and, one time, in a tiny towel," she wrote.

"For the next hour I would have to undergo the humiliating experience of reading my essay, on which I had laboured hard and with serious intent, while David sat opposite, half-naked and man spreading."

The inquiry was carried out by Alison Levitt QC, who also conducted a review into the crimes of the late Jimmy Savile.

Allegations suggested the college must or should have been aware of Prof Robertson's actions and failed to take appropriate action.

The governing body said it accepts the results of the report and is now "radically different".

The college continues to promote further change across the university, it added.