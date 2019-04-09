Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jack Morley's body was discovered by police on the central reservation of the A34

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Jack Morley, 36, was found dead by police on the central reservation of the A34 near Botley, Oxfordshire, at 02:15 GMT on 16 December.

Sheila Shirley, 69, has been charged with one count of failing to stop a vehicle after a road accident.

A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released with no further action.

Ms Shirley of Baulking, Faringdon, will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 7 May.

Thames Valley Police said a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the crash.

An inquest into the death of aircraft engineer Mr Morley, who was described as "free-spirited" and "very kind-hearted" by his family, was opened and adjourned in January.