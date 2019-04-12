Woman raped after night out in Oxford

An 18-year-old woman was raped after leaving a nightclub at 02:10 BST in Oxford.

The victim left the Plush nightclub in Cornmarket when a man approached her and followed her along High Street towards South Parks Road.

During the journey, the man led the woman to an unknown location and raped her.

The suspect is a slim black man, in his 20s, about 5ft 3ins, has cornrows worn in a bun, and stubble.

Det Insp Tracey Benham said: "The victim was found in a distressed state by a member of the public in Woodstock Road at about 3:40 BST.

"However, the location of the offence is yet to be established."